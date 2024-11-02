Pastor Korede Komaiya has listed over 15 reasons why he will remain bound to the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, stressing that the cleric guides him closer to God.

Komaiya, who heads the Master’s Place Church in Warri, Delta State, noted in a tribute to Bishop Oyedepo a bond rooted in faith, mentorship, and spiritual guidance.

He began by describing Oyedepo as the vessel through whom he first encountered Christ, a moment that he cherishes as his deepest honour.

For Komaiya, Oyedepo has not only been a spiritual guide but a transformative force, leading him out of darkness into the light and inspiring him to pursue a life of unwavering faith and purpose.

A central theme in Komaiya’s tribute was the way Oyedepo embodies the teachings he imparts.

Komaiya said Oyedepo’s victories and triumphs were not mere words, but lived experiences that reflect resilience, courage, and dedication. For Komaiya, Oyedepo’s journey offers a blueprint for overcoming challenges and walking a life anchored in God’s purpose.

He said he admires Oyedepo’s devotion to the Kingdom of God, noting that his mentor’s life breathes Matthew 6:33, with every action aligned to prioritise God’s purpose above all else.

Komaiya also reflected on the humility Oyedepo displays in his own life, honouring his own spiritual mentors and grounding his journey in their wisdom.

This sense of honour, Komaiya noted, is an essence of true greatness. The grace upon Oyedepo’s life is one he described as “one in a trillion,” and every encounter with him feels sacred, as though standing on holy ground.

He said the grace extends through Oyedepo’s words and deeds, as he is a true disciple of Christ whose life exemplifies integrity and dedication.

Oyedepo’s humanity and humility are other aspects Komaiya highlighted, stressing that though a giant in faith, Oyedepo is a man who openly admits his humanity, while fully surrendering to God’s will. Komaiya admired this characteristic deeply, seeing it as the foundation of Oyedepo’s unwavering faith so strong that it stands like a rock, capable of moving mountains. Komaiya is also inspired by Oyedepo’s role as a devoted family man whose love for his wife and children exemplifies godly leadership within both the home and ministry.

The tribute, published on his social media pages, continues with an appreciation for Oyedepo’s compassion, describing a heart overflowing with love and kindness that knows no boundaries.

He noted that the compassion extends to all who cross his path, inspiring many, including Komaiya, to live with similar generosity.

As a visionary leader and pathfinder, Komaiya said Oyedepo’s influence is one that paves the way for future generations, with a vision that stretches beyond the present.

Komaiya considers himself blessed to partake in the grace that flows from Oyedepo’s life. This grace, he feels, has become an integral part of his own journey, amplifying his calling and allowing him to impact others.