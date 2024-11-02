A Nollywood Director of Photography, known as Don Opata, is currently battling for his life after allegedly being shot by security operatives in the early hours of Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred around Mammy Market/Federal (Technical) College area in Asaba, Delta State capital, when Operation Delta Hawk officers, acting on an intelligence report on a possible kidnapping incident, pursued a vehicle in which a Nollywood crew, including Opata, was driving in.

The Nollywood crew allegedly mistook the police officers’ flashlights for a potential robbery threat, and attempted to flee. Consequently, an attempt by the operatives to aim and shoot at the vehicle’s tyres to force it to stop led to a bullet hitting Opata in the abdomen.

Opata was taken to Asaba Specialist Hospital, where he was undergoing emergency surgery.

As at the time of this report, Opata was said to be in critical condition.

A crew member who was lucky to escape the shooting raised questions about the Police operatives’ use of lethal force, with calls for a thorough investigation into the events leading to the shooting.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Edafe Bright, denied the incident.

However, Operation Delta Hawk operatives stated that the shots were intended to disable the vehicle, not to harm the occupants.