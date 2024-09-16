The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has appointed Alhaji Moshood Olayide Abas as its acting chairman.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Olawale Sadare, said the announcement of Abas as acting chairman followed his ratification by State Executive Committee members at an emergency meeting held at the secretariat of the party in Oke Ado, Ibadan, on Monday.

Abas will fill the vacuum created by the death of Barrister Isaac Omodewu, who until his demise was the chairman of the party in the state.

Until his appointment as the acting chairman, Abas was the deputy state chairman of the party.

“Following the transition of our former state chairman, Barr. Isaac Omodewu, the constitution of our great party has placed on us an onus to fill the vacuum by elevating the deputy state chairman to the post of acting chairman and this is exactly what the state executive committee did at an emergency meeting earlier today.

“The new acting chairman belongs to the category of the leaders of the progressives with an intimidating track record of service as a professional and politician.

“Alhaji Abas, a certified pharmacist, started his active political carrier with the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in the 70s and he was a direct trainee under late Uncle Bola Ige. In 1991.

“He emerged the executive chairman of the old Ifeloju local government area (which was later split into Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North Local Government Councils).

“He was also appointed the Chairman, Oyo State Hospital Management Board during the first term of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi. In addition, he held various party positions at the state level between 2004 and 2009 under the defunct Action Congress (AC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN),” Sadare stated.