The Federal Government has announced plans to create guidelines to address the 18-year age limit for university admissions.

In his keynote speech at the Ministerial Session of the 68th National Council on Education (NCE) meeting in Abuja on Thursday, Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, emphasised the need for clarity regarding the policy.

The theme of the 68th NCE meeting was “Innovation, Digital Technology and Entrepreneurship: Tools for Education and National Development in the 21st Century”.

It would be recalled that in July, Prof. Mamman stated that beginning from 2025, candidates under 18 years will not be allowed to sit for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), a prerequisite for admission to higher institutions.

This announcement had sparked intense debate among education stakeholders and parents.

Mamman, however, noted that the Ministry aimed to establish guidelines for exceptionally intelligent students who may not fit the age requirement.

“There is a need to clarify the misconceptions surrounding the 18-year age limit for university admissions.

“The Ministry is simply emphasising the age requirement for entry into tertiary institutions as outlined in the National Policy on Education, the UBEC Act, and the Education (Minimum) Standards Act 1993, not the age for participating in WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or any ordinary level examinations,” he stated.

Mamman also mentioned the upcoming rollout of a new curriculum for Basic Education and Senior Secondary Education in Nigeria starting this October.

This curriculum, he said, aims to integrate knowledge, skills, and values with a strong emphasis on equipping students for productive lives.

He expressed appreciation for the National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) for their efforts in developing the curriculum based on the national skills framework.

In addition, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu Tanko, emphasised the importance of nurturing the creative and innovative abilities of young Nigerians. He encouraged efforts to help students transform their ideas into income-generating ventures and job creation.

“It is crucial that our approach addresses existing challenges while considering the diverse interests within our nation,” he stated, expressing confidence that the meeting would yield meaningful recommendations for the education sector.

The outcomes of the NCE session will be compiled into a communiqué at the conclusion of the meeting.