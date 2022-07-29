The Oyo State government has declared Monday, August 1, 2022 a work-free day to mark the beginning of new Islamic calendar, 1st Muharam (Hijrah) 1444 AH.

A circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, dated July 29, 2022 and communicated to heads of the legislature, Judiciary and various Ministries, Departments and Agencies indicated this development.

The circular reads: “The Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde (FNSE) has declared Monday, 1st of August, 2022 as a work-free day in the State, to commemorate and celebrate the new Islamic Calendar Year of 1st Muharram (Hijrah) 1444 AH.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor has also enjoined all and sundry to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the State in particular and the country in general.”