The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has warned all members of its staff and the Nigerian public about the infiltration of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and environs by terrorists and bandits, who intend to kidnap people for ransom.

The West African regional bloc made this known in an Urgent Security Advisory dated July 27, 2022 under the Immediate Security Advisory (ISA) it sent to all its staff.

“This immediate Security Advisory is sent to all ECOWAS Staff to adhere with the current state of insecurity sweeping across the country lately.

“Intelligence reports warned of a plan by undesirable elements to infiltrate various parts of the country particularly state capitals including the FCT with the view to perpetrate crimes such as abductions and kidnappings for ransom, or as means of getting recruits for terrorists’ activities,” it said.

The ECOWAS, therefore, warned its staffers to maintain environmental awareness on their routes and avoid late night outings.

Nigeria has seen a spike in kidnappings and killings as the terrorists and bandits are reported to be within Abuja and environs and ready to strike at innocent Nigerians and foreigners alike.

On July 5, members of the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) staged an attack on Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja where they freed hundreds of inmates including over 60 members of the Boko Haram sect.

The advanced security team of President Muhammadu Buhari had also come under attack on its way to prepare for the President’s visit to his home town of Daura for the Eid celebrations. These sad events were quickly followed by an attack on Tuesday of the brigade of guards, the elite army unit where a captain and scores of soldiers were reportedly killed.

The response of the security agencies to these multiple attacks appeared to be feeble, fuelling fears about the inefficiency of the forces to protect themselves not to talk of civilians.