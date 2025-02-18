Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable, has reacted to his being declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command on the allegation of assaulting officials on lawful duties.

LEADERSHIP reports that the “Zazzu” crooner was declared wanted by the police through a statement on Monday.

In a series of posts on his Instagram story, Portable denied the allegations against him, saying he did not commit murder.

He further described the polic declaration and arrest warrant as an attack against him.

“I didn’t kill anybody. If anything happens to me, there will be trouble. They should post the evidence of where I fought them at my bar. They are evil people, and they are lying against me. Just kill me and let everywhere scatter,” he wrote.

In another post, Portable begged the Ogun State government to forgive him, claiming that he was under spiritual attack.

“All this evil thing wey dey happen to me, na spiritual attack. God save me. I’m facing a lot of sicknesses all over my body. I’m taking care of myself. Pain in my body. Make Ogun State government forgive me,” he pleaded.