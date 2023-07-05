Oyo Monarch, Onisanbo, Hails Tinubu, Ribadu, Makinde

Exactly 36 days after assuming office as the new President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been congratulated on his election and achievements so far.

This was contained in a message sent out to journalists by the Onisanbo of Ogbooro Land, Oke Ogun, in Oyo State, Oba (Engr) Kazeem Adio Adegboye, on Tuesday July 4, 2023.

The traditional ruler, who also congratulated Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on his appointment as the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, thanked Tinubu for knowing how and where to start his new government and what to do to get the nation’s machinery lubricated for action.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence is one that I know happened by act of God and as traditional rulers who are the closest to the people, we have a duty to give the right direction at our various traditional communities of royalty towards generating unalloyed loyalty and constructive support that the President requires to lead us into success.

“I also congratulate my good friend, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on his appointment as National Security Adviser to the President. His pedigree as great son of a great former prominent figure in Nigeria tells one thing about him and, to tell you the more, Nuhu’s excellent performance as first Nigeria’s Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) still remains in our memory and cannot be wished away in a hurry.