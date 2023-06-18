NPC Assures Of Credible, Acceptable 2023 Census

The National Population Commission (NPC) has expressed its readiness to conduct a credible population and housing census that will be acceptable to all Nigerians.

The commission also assured that it will jealously protect all the preparatory activities and equipment acquired before the postponement of the exercise.

The federal Commissioner of the commission in Ekiti state, Hon Ayodeji Ajayi gave the assurance at a parley with media executives and stakeholders on the postponement of the 2023 population and housing census.

He said the present government will need the outcome of the 2023 census to plan for the development of the country, adding that people of Igbo and Hausa origin were part of the adhoc staff to address language issues.

Ayodeji recalled that , “The immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, by virtue of the power conferred on him by Section 23 of NPC Act 1989, approved the postponement of the 2023 census from the scheduled date of 3rd to 7th May 2023 but commended the commission for the appreciable progress recorded and urged that preparations for the census should continue”.

The commissioner said the decision of the federal government was welcomed by the by commission in order to give the incoming administration the opportunity to have inputs in to the census process.