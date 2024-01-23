Oyo State government has sought for a special grant from a non-governmental organisation, Water Aid International, to revive the state’s water sector.

The executive chairman, Oyo State Water Corporation, Hon. Elias Adeojo, stated this during a courtesy visit to the management of Nigerian Breweries Ltd. in Ibadan.

He said the corporation’s intending partnership with WaterAid Nigeria will enable residents of the state to have access to a potable water supply.

Adeojo said the grant, when accessed, would target communities grappling with water scarcity and inadequate sanitation facilities, as well as promote sustainable hygiene practices.

He said the government’s commitment to its citizen’s wellbeing would pave the way for its eligibility to access a 100,000 Euros grant by Water AID International.

He said the Water AID fund is for water sanitation, hygiene and extension of water pipelines, adding that the grant is for projects located in African countries.

“As a response to the government’s call to action for support to its water sector, WaterAid Nigeria, in collaboration with our corporation, is championing a course of potable water in our dear state,” he said.

The chairman stated that the grant would be judiciously used for the purpose it is meant for if granted, stressing that water provision was an extensive investment with no expectation of huge returns, but added that it is a social responsibility of the government.

He appealed to the management of Nigerian Brewery to assist the corporation in seeking the grant.

Earlier, the brewery manager, Mr Seun Akinwale, commended the leadership qualities of Governor Seyi Makinde and promised to always liaise with the corporation in the area of provision of adequate water to the habitants of the state.