Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has said Cole Palmer would probably love to join Manchester United some day.

Palmer has continued his impressive form this season for Chelsea after a brilliant campaign last term.

The former City winger had more goal involvements than any other player in the Premier League last season and picked up several aards.

Among the awards include the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year.

Commenting on Palmer’s impact Stam expressed surprise that United missed out on the talented forward.

“Seeing the potential of Cole Palmer and him being just next door, you do wonder how Manchester United missed out on him, or maybe they did try and couldn’t get a deal over the line,” Stam told Sport Lens (via Metro).

“It would still be great to see him at Manchester United and being a fan of the club he’d probably like that to happen as well.

“However, in his current form there might not be any clubs who can afford him. He might one day be worth £200m the way he is going.”