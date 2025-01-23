Zone, Africa’s fastest-growing payment infrastructure company, has announced that PalmPay, one of Africa’s leading fintech platforms for payment, has joined its decentralised payment network.

This integration with Zone’s regulated blockchain network for payment enables PalmPay to fortify its payment capabilities, ensuring reliable, secure, and compliant transactions across its extensive network of 1,200,000 agents and merchants.

By joining Zone’s regulated blockchain network, PalmPay is positioned to redefine the payment experience for its over 35 million users, delivering superior capabilities that set a new standard for point of sale payments and a new benchmark for the payment industry as a whole.

The partnership empowers PalmPay to streamline its operations, eliminate points of failure and provide its customers with the assurance of fast and frictionless payments.

Co-founder and CEO of Zone, Obi Emetarom, remarked on the partnership: “We are thrilled to welcome PalmPay to our payment network. Their hugely successful approach of becoming a market leader by delivering superior payment experiences aligns nicely with Zone’s focus on providing a reliable, and frictionless yet secure and compliant payment network. With our infrastructure, PalmPay is set to boost its value proposition to its customers and expand its lead in the market.”

With over 35 million users, PalmPay is committed to consistently enhancing the quality of its payment services. By integrating with Zone’s regulated blockchain network, PalmPay automatically gains key advantages that set it apart in the industry. The advantages include; Direct Transaction Routing, End-to-End Transparency, and Same-Day Settlement.

In addition, PalmPay will remain fully compliant with regulatory guidelines for PoS transaction processing. This compliance is enabled by the recent partnership between Zone and NIBSS to perform PTSA functions using blockchain technology and reinforced by CBN’s endorsement of the new arrangement —. With this foundation, PalmPay strengthens its commitment to reliable and frictionless payments while remaining fully compliant with all relevant regulations.

The move is a natural progression in PalmPay’s journey as it continues to solidify its leadership and prepare for an ambitious phase of growth. By integrating with Zone’s network, PalmPay gains a powerful competitive edge, positioning itself at the forefront of the industry and setting the stage for the next wave of expansion.

Forward-thinking decisions like these have fueled PalmPay’s remarkable rise, and integrating with Zone further strengthens its commitment to staying ahead; leading the way in reliable, and compliant payments for millions across Africa.

Managing Director at PalmPay Nigeria, Chika Nwosu, said: “Our partnership with Zone marks an exciting step in our mission to deliver exceptional financial solutions. By leveraging Zone’s blockchain-powered infrastructure, we’re reinforcing the reliability and speed of our transactions success rate of 99.5%, allowing us to better serve our customers and set a new standard in digital finance.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Zone is a regulated blockchain network that enables payments and acceptance of digital currencies.