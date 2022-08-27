There is panic in Letugbene community in Ekeromor local government area of Bayelsa State following moves by the military to recover seven rifles stolen from kidnapped naval personnel by suspected militants.

The move has made some residents to flee the community.

It was gathered that the naval personnel were abducted in May this year and taken to the community where their rifles were seized.

While some of them escaped, the rest were rescued by the Joint Task Force.

It was further gathered that after a painstaking investigation by the military, it was discovered that the rifles were hidden in the community and being used by some militants in the area.

Sources said men of the Joint Military Task Force had invaded the community last Saturday in a bid to recover the firearms and subsequently arrested two criminals hiding in the community. They also reportedly burnt some of their hideouts including a community hall seized from indigenes by the militants’ leader.

A visit to the community by newsmen with men from the Nigerian Navy (NNS Soroh) revealed that most indigenes of the community had fled due to the activities of the criminals.

A community leader, Alex Obiotu, who said he had to relocate to Warri in Delta State over the activities of the militants, said they took over the community two years ago and chased away anyone who opposed them.