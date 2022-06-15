Attorneys-general of the 36 states of the federation will meet in Lagos from today to discuss critical legal issues on Value Added Tax, Paris Club Refunds, Stamp Duty, among others.

The meeting, which is scheduled to hold from June 15-17, 2021, will have the chairman of the Nigerian Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu delivering the keynote address at the opening session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other issues to be deliberated upon by the States Attorneys-Generals are the proposed amendments to the Stamp Duties Act, pensions and gratuity for Judges, and amendments to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999)as amended.

Other critical legal issues to be discussed at the meeting are the state Anti-Corruption Commission established by states, and the FIRS threat to recover “unremitted tax deductions by states” and local governments.

The meeting is also expected to be addressed by the governors of Lagos and Plateau State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Simon Lalong.

The attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) who is also the interim chairman of the Body of Attorney’s-General of States of the Federation will also make a presentation at the meeting.