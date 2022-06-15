Journalists across the country have been urged to work assiduously to protect the current democracy which they were a major stakeholder in entrenching by ensuring adequate and sincere gatekeeping.

Oyetola made the call on Tuesday while declaring open a 2-day workshop on election coverage for journalists held at the state secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further at the workshop which has its theme: “Election Coverage For Information Officers”, Governor Oyetola who was represented by the State Head Of Service, Mr Olowogboyega Oyebade said journalists must avoid anything that will undermine the current democracy.

The governor reminded media practitioners of the sacrifices they made to ensure that the nation was rescued from military rule which according to him were periods of setbacks for the country.

Oyetola while commending members of the fourth estate of the realm for their efforts in unifying the country said any report that will undermine the present democracy will be tantamount to destroying a house they built by themselves.

Harping on the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in the state, Governor Oyetola urged journalists to always remind residents of why the present administration must continue beyond 2022.

Earlier in a welcome address, Osun State commissioner for information, Mrs Funke Egbemode, who commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for his support to the Ministry of Information within the limited resources explained that the workshop couldn’t have come at a better time.