Sports development minister, Senator John Enoh, could not hide his joy and pride as he relishes the golden moment with Onyinyechi Mark.

Truly, she’s the gift of God as her name suggests, Onyinyechi shattered her previous world record to set a stunning new world record in the 61kg Para-Powerlifting to give Nigeria her gold medal at ongoing Paris Paralympic in France.

She lifted an astonishing 147kg, before further pushing the bar to 150kg—a feat that has solidified her position as the dominant force in the sport.

Senator Owan Enoh, in a congratulatory message hailed Onyinyechi Mark’s historic achievement. “This performance is nothing short of phenomenal. Today, you hoisted the flag of our great nation at the ongoing Paralympics, having won Nigeria’s first Olympic Gold medal at the Games. Not only did you lift 147kg to break the Paralympics record and win a Gold Medal, you took a challenge given to you, lifted 150kg to set a new world record.”

Enoh added, “You have brought Immense pride and Joy to Nigerians, you have built a momentum which makes a worthy statement of the resilient Nigerian spirit. We are so proud of you, the Government and sports loving people of Nigeria celebrate you our champ! Thank you for doing it for self and for country.”

In the heat of her competition, after securing the gold medal, Mark returned to the stage to break her own World Record not once, but twice, lifting a jaw-dropping 150kg. In doing so, she has now set the last three World Records in this event—146kg, 147kg, and now 150kg. Mark’s stunning performance meant she broke the Paralympic Record, previously held by Nigeria’s own Lucy Ejike.

With her remarkable accomplishments, Onyinyechi Mark has not only written her name in the history books but also inspired a new generation of athletes, proving that with determination and grit, greatness is within reach.