Super Eagles caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen says the team’s priority is to secure maximum points against Benin Republic.

The Cheetahs defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 in 2026 World Cup qualifier in Abidjan in June.

Both teams will clash again in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

Eguavoen said the focus of the team is to win and get their qualifying campaign up and running.

“Starting with the match against Benin Republic on Saturday, nobody is mentioning anything about revenge,” Eguavoen maintained.

“Our goal is three points, and then we aim for another three points in Kigali on Tuesday that will put us in good stead for qualification.”