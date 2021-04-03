ADVERTISEMENT

BY Enyo Ati

Pascal Gabriel Dozie, whose career has spanned about 50 years is no doubt one of the most accomplished businessmen in Nigeria.

The octogenarian’s business pursuits, spanning over 48 years, have seen him enjoy a fulfilling career particularly on finance and business areas of the Nigerian economy. Dozie’s investment interests cut across different areas and he has led many influential boards, even serving as the pioneer Chairman of MTN Nigeria which he stepped down September, 2019. Pascal Gabriel Dozie was born in 1939 in a village called Egbu in Owerri, Imo State capital. Between 1967 and 1970, while studying abroad, he couldn’t return home because of the Biafran war. He recalled events during that period in an interview with Forbes: “It was a very traumatic period for us. Bombs were going off everywhere and you didn’t know what the truth was. People were being shunted from one place to another and at times I didn’t even know where my own mother was.”

With his rich experience in Econometrics and Industrial Engineering, he launched his first company, African Development Consulting Group (ADCG), a consultancy firm. While working at his consultancy firm, he identified the need to make business transactions for traders to be safer and easier. At the time, they had to move heavy bags of cash around, even interstate, to consummate deals. Knowing that the cumbersome system of banking then had to change, he applied for a banking licence in 1985. After a five-year wait, he got his licence from CBN to set up Diamond Bank in 1990, with a starting capital of $5 million. “When we set up Diamond bank, it became technologically driven right from the word go because we wanted to change the system and eradicate the delay in making transactions,” he shared.

The South African Telecom giant, MTN Group, had approached Dozie with an investment idea. Dozie, who was full of high hopes at the time turned to Nigerian money-men and expatriates overseas for capital raise. However, he got turned down; many people he met saw the struggles of NITEL, with its wobbly and sparse landlines, and expressed that if NITEL, which was government-owned wasn’t successful, no one could possibly fill the gap.In the end, Dozie could only raise capital for a 20% stake in the new company. Through debt funding, MTN poured in millions to make up the difference. It was a huge risk, at the time, but MTN prospered and the rest is history. For 18 years, he served as the Chairman of MTN Nigeria. “Most of the people I asked to invest now regret not investing—I even regret it myself. They would have enjoyed returns of 20 times their money,” he had said.

He is a former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and erstwhile President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). And until recently, Dozie was Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group and Nigeria Business Support Group. Dozie is currently serving as a co-chair of the Commonwealth Business Council, and the incumbent Chairman of Kunoch Limited.

Like all businessmen, Pascal Dozie experienced his fair share of challenges in the course of his exploits. In 2005, Diamond Bank faced the prospects of extinction when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), mandated that all banks must hold a minimum of N25 billion in share capital. The development then wasn’t feasible for the company, with its N6.4 billion in share capital. In order to survive, Dozie listed the shares of the bank to raise more, which subjected him to lose a large part of his stake including that of his family in the bank. In the end, it was a success story for him. More so, when Dozie was at MTN Nigeria’s helms of affairs, the telco faced a major fine by the Federal Government. The fine which still lingers in the Nigerian media space, saw MTN cough out about N330 billion.