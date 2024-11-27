The ‘Heart Of Love’ Foundation, an organisation funded by Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye has empowered about 5,000 elders in South Africa.

The initiative which was carried out in continuity of the foundation’s selfless service to humanity took place recently at the 12th anniversary of the foundation in South Africa where Pastor Adeboye reiterated her compassion for helping the old people for financial independence.

Narrating the vision behind the gesture, Mrs Adeboye said the idea was conceived when she visited Hon. Okey Emuchay, the Consul General of Nigeria embassy in South Africa in 2011 while giving report of how old people were dying in South Africa.

The Coordinator of the Foundation, Pastor Tunde Obokhai recalled that, “Pastor Mrs Folu Adeboye has right from the beginning been the sole donor of this foundation” through which 5,000 elderly persons have been supported to attain financial independence and renewed purpose.

Prior to the foundation, Obokhai said his wife, Pastor Matilda was involved in helping the Abused Women Initiative in Alexandra.

“We started with 5 people, it extends to 10 people, then we grew from there gradually to 200 women and since then, we’ve been growing till when the idea came for us to start a parish. However, we took it from that level and started a parish named ‘Jesus Ambassador.”

He noted that through the inspiration of Pastor Folu Adeboye, operating primarily in Alexander, South Africa and other RCCG parishes, the foundation has empowered 5,000 and providing spiritual growth through bible study and supporting with material aids like food, clothing, winter supplies and skills acquisition programmes.