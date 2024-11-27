Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju has announced the arrest of his client and musician Darlington Okoye who is popularly known as Speed Darlington or AKPI by the police in Owerri, Imo State.

Adeyanju disclosed this in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

He said, “Our client Speed Darlington a.k.a AKPI has been arrested by the Nigerian Police in Owerri at his show upon return to Nigeria.”

Adeyanju who did not specify reason for the arrest of his client said the musician was apprehended after he returned to Nigeria for a show.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Speedy was recently detained by the police over alleged cyberstalking of fellow musician, Damini Ogulu, popularly called Burna Boy.

Speedy had in a video shared in his handle associated Burna Boy with disgraced American rapper Sean Diddy Combs, questioning the credibility of his Grammy Award.

The musician was then visited by Adeyanju who disclosed that he had seen a petition written against Speedy by afrobeat musician, Burna Boy.

Adeyanju stressed that that there was nothing to the petition to warrant Darlington’s arrest.

“I have met Speed Darlington” and he’s in good spirits, we are working to get him released on bail as soon as possible,” Adeyanju said.