As part of efforts to reduce harm caused by medication errors, the federal government in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) has cautioned Nigerians against self-medication.

Minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who spoke during a sensitisation campaign walk to commemorate this year’s Patient Safety Day, themed: “Medication without harm”, weekend in Abuja, said the walk was to sensitise Nigerians on the dangers of self-medication.

Represented by the director, hospital services, Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, the minister said, “We are sensitising the populace that it is not enough for you to have a headache and you go and grab a paracetamol from the pharmacy. Yes, it is an over-the-counter medication but you still need to have the underlying knowledge of what is giving you that headache.

“It may be what they ever think of so it is good for you to be examined by a health care professional and diagnosis made so that the right medication can be given to you. We are actually sensitising the country so that even the healthcare providers will have to carry out best practices, not just the usual.”

Medication errors, according to WHO, occur most commonly due to weaknesses in medication systems, and are aggravated by shortages of well-trained health staff, and poor working and environmental conditions for delivery of quality health care.

The global health body urged against common practices like the administration of surplus medication at home, the purchase of medication from pharmacies on the advice of friends and relatives rather than trained professionals, and the use of old prescriptions to buy medication to treat a current ailment.

Speaking on policy, a consultant to the Federal Ministry of Health on patient safety, Prof Stephen Abah, said they are currently drafting the policy for patients’ safety for Nigeria.

He said worldwide, patients’ safety is taking centre stage, particularly this year when the theme is focused on medication.

Abah said, “Many people take medication at one time or the other and in a country like ours where people can buy over the counter drugs, even prescription drugs, people go to the pharmacy and buy them. We need to educate them on the danger of this. You need to know the drugs you are consuming; you need to know the consequences of these drugs. We also need to empower patients. WHO wants to raise awareness globally.“