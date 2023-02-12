The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) have been told not to ignore the complaints of Nigerian citizens on the present new Naira notes and fuel crisis in the country.

The Public Complaint Commission (PCC), the Federal Commissioner in Ekiti State, Mr. Kayode Bamisile who made the appeal said the issues should be addressed urgently in the interest of national security and economic wellbeing of the citizens.

Reacting to the situation, the in a statement, Bamisile told the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele and NMDPRA authorities to be circumspect of the fact that sovereignty belongs to the citizens of any nation and treating their outcries with scorn and disdain, would be undemocratic and capable of igniting public unrest.

Describing the Naira Redesigning Policy as a lofty and beneficial programme, the PCC boss warned that any attempt to discountenance the outrage trailing its circulation and the fuel scarcity could spark up a crisis that would be difficult to tame if not managed well.

He said; “The PCC in Ekiti has spent the last two weeks touring banks, petrol stations, and communities, as well as engaging the citizens across the State, on the issues and it is clear from our interaction across the state that the toll of hardship on the citizens is unbearable, particularly as this has more effect on the general public.

“The concept of going cashless policy, which we find laudable should not cause undue hardship nor be burdensome to citizens. Access to PMS and other basic needs of life are fundamental to daily existence and survival.

“The draconian and nonchalant approach that the agencies (particularly CBN and NMDPRA) have taken in the last couple of weeks is totally unbearable and inhuman to the larger society.’’