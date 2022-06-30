The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, has declared that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) can no longer win elections in the state because the electorates were tired of the two political parties.

ADC publicity secretary in the state, Chief Luckyman Igila, who disclosed this while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, expressed happiness that eligible voters were getting their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) to enable them choose the right leaders in the 2023 general elections.

Igila said: “To be sincere with you, I don’t see PDP or APC winning any election in Rivers State anymore. The youths are actually tired and our mothers are tired. For the very first time, people are going out to register and get their PVCs so that they can vote out these bad elements of the government.

“These people that will come on election day and give voters N2,000 and N3,000 and allow them to suffer for four or five years. Rivers people are actually tired. So, we are sure that come next year, come February, the ADC is going to win the governorship of Rivers State.”

He stated that the party decided to choose Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh as its deputy governorship candidate based on the fact that as an entrepreneur, she will help to create jobs for youths of the state.

Igila said: “First of all, Tonto Dikeh is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Rivers State. She is as qualified as every other indigene of Rivers State.

“Tonto Dikeh is a philanthropist, who cares about the less privileged. She is passionate about changing the narratives in governance.

“As we all know, from 1999 till date, what the democratic governments have offered is far less than what Rivers people and Nigerians expect. So, Tonto Dikeh and Tonte Ibraye, we believe are the best that Rivers people have.”