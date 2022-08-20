An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Goni Aisami Gashua, has been shot dead on his way from Kano State to his base in Gashua town in Yobe State, witnesses and Police officials said.

The cleric was allegedly murdered on Saturday by two Military personnel.

A credible source told LEADERSHIP via telphone that Sheikh Goni Aisami Gashua was shot dead inside his car.

According to the source, the incident occurred at Jaji-Maji, few kilometres from Gashua town at about 10am on Saturday morning.

One of his close friends, Hon. M. K. Gogaram told LEADERSHIP that the two suspected Military personnel fired shots at the cleric before taking his body away from his car and abandoned same at a roadside.

The late Islamic scholar, Sheikh Aisami, has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, has confirmed the arrest of the two suspects.

He said the suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged killing of the Islamic scholar.