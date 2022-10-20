Sequel to the suspension of the eight-month-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the management of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria has scheduled the resumption of academic activities for October 24, 2022

The university’s director of public affairs, Mallam Auwal Umar, made the disclosure in a press statement he issued yesterday.

He said the Senate of the university approved the resumption date at its 516th (emergency) meeting.

Umar said the Senate also approved the university’s revised academic calendar for the 2021/2022 session.

He said the calendar earlier approved by the Senate at its 513th (regular) meeting on November 25, 2021, had to be revised due to the strike which was called off last week by ASUU.