The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akoko-Edo local government has expressed sadness over the invasion of the council secretariat at Igarra on December 27 2024, by those it described as suspected All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs.

PDP, in a statement by its secretary, Dennis Akande, said the act is a show of lawlessness.Akande alleged that a large number of thugs had stormed the council secretariat and chased away the staff, a situation, he said, paralysed activities in the office of the council chairman, Hon Barr Tajudeen Alade Suleman, who was away in Benin City, the state capital, for an official assignment.

The party scribe said, “They forced their way into the Chairman’s office after damaging the two access doors, ransacked the office, carted away official documents, valuables and thereafter padlocked the door with another key in their possession.

“The party chairman Hon. Kayode Ogunnubi while condemning the action said it is completely alien to the Nigerian constitution, crude and barbaric and called on the APC leadership to call their supporters to order.

“The identities of the hoodlums are already known by the security agencies, they should be fished out to face the full weight of the law. They should be told that the council chairman’s office is a public one and not a party secretariat.”

The statement also appealed to PDP members to remain calm despite the provocation and allow the security agencies to do their investigation.