Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Kaduna State Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat has said the party is committed and battle ready to win both national and state elections in the forthcoming 2023 poll.

Hyat stated this in his remarks during the inauguration of state campaign council and state management committee held in Kaduna.

He stressed that the people of Kaduna State have suffered untold hardships in the last seven years of the APC administration in the area of insecurity, divided society, unwarranted onslaught on the civil service and disobedience to the rule of law among others.

He said, “We are committed to ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our efforts to win back Kaduna State to PDP. As we all know , the great Party in Kaduna State is battle ready to win National and State elections come 2023. Our position is therefore PDP All the Way come 2023.

“The Campaign Structure has been designed to achieve this. This is just a leadership group but the responsibility of winning these elections rests on the shoulders of every member of our great Party and every well wisher of our dear Country Nigeria in order to rescue both Nigeria and our dear beloved Kaduna State.

“To our dear people of Kaduna State, we have all suffered untold hardships in the last 7 years of this unfortunate regime of “I know It All”.

area of insecurity, divided society, dismissals and unwarranted onslaught of the civil service, disobedience to the rule of law, sales of Government assets to cronies, takeovers of private properties, demolition of residences and business premises, etc.

“You now have the opportunity to join forces with your cherished Emancipator, the great PDP, to rescue yourselves and our State. Remember that Governor El Rufai has publicly declared that his successor Candidate of the APC will be more ruthless than him. We thank him for this important disclosure. Therefore he has already warned us and we should be armed.

Hyat also charged the committee on the need to be focused on the course of discharging their duties, adding that the two committees would henceforth shoulder the responsibilities of formulating campaign guidelines and policies that will enable the party achieve its desired objectives.

He urged the two committees to have a unity of purpose and work together as a team for the betterment of the PDP and Kaduna state at large.

“Let me clarify at this juncture that the State Campaign Council has the task of Formulating Campaign Guidelines, Strategies etc. Committee is the Implementing Organ. Therefore the two The State Campaign Management Organs must work together seamlessly to achieve the desired positive results.

“Both Organs, as creation of the party are working on behalf of both the party and our cherished candidates alike and should at all times be in tune with party guidelines and position on issues. We must all be guided by the long saying that “ United we stand, Divided we fall”. We should welcome constructive criticisms, be open to suggestions and new ideas and carry people along, i.e. adopt an open door policy.”