Stop Excess Charges, Illegal Deductions, Reps Tell Commercial Banks

The House of Representatives yesterday asked commercial banks operating in the country to stop excess charges and illegal deductions from their customers.

The call came as the House unanimously adopted a motion by Godwin Offiono from Cross River at plenary.

Presenting the motion, Offiono noted that some banks and financial institutions in Nigeria indulge in the unethical practice of fleecing their customers through excessive charges and unauthorised deductions.

He also stated that customers of different commercial banks are groaning over excessive charges on their accounts by financial institutions known as Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) which have reportedly introduced different deductions to increase their income, a development that is uncomfortable to customers.

The lawmaker acknowledged that apart from Stamp Duty, bank customers also pay Value Added Tax (VAT) charges applicable on all VATable transactions in their account.

Offiono said: “Commercial banks are charging outrageous interest on loans and overdraft at a rate that is higher than the agreed rate in the offer letter.