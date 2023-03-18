The Ebonyi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief IfeanyiChukwuma Odii has lamented the high level of violence and alleged vote-buying witnessed in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Chief Odii while addressing journalists in his country home after casting his vote at his Nwaorie Town Hall, Polling Unit 025 Isuachara, Onicha Local Government Area of the State called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to cancel elections in polling units where violence were recorded.

Chief Odii accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC of mobilizing thugs to disrupt elections in various polling units across the 13 Local Government Areas of the State and noted that the security agencies should have mobilized more personnel to the state.

He said that the party has communicated to the commission and expressed the confidence that the commission will do the needful and ensure that the wishes and aspirations of the people are realized.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for a peaceful, credible and transparent election in the State.

Governor Umahi cast his vote at his Onuofukuru polling unit 003, Umunaga Ward 3 Uburu in Ohaozara local government area of the state alongside his wife, Mrs. Rachael Umahi and his first Son, Mr. Osborne Umahi.

Governor Umahi while addressing journalists shortly after casting his vote commended INEC for conducting one of the best elections in the state and thanked the people for having confidence in the electoral process.

Similarly, the governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC who is also the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru also described the election as peaceful, free and fair and thanked the people of the state for coming out in their numbers to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Rt. Hon Nwifuru and his wife, Uzoamaka voted in his Edukwu Okemini polling unit 002, Enyanwu Igwe ward in Izzi local government area of the state at exactly 9:22am.

The governorship candidate after casting his votes, hailed the peaceful conduct of the exercise and expressed the confidence that his party would come out victorious after the election.

He commended the INEC for the early distribution of materials to the different polling units and the subsequent commencement of the poll.