Last year, we saw the release of many iconic tiles: Baldur’s Gate 3, Resident Evil 4, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are just some of the blockbuster games we got to play. While 2024 has been relatively quiet when it comes to video games, we did see the release of some big titles.

Let’s look at some solid game titles that dropped in 2024 and predict which title will be the number-one game when the year runs out.

Top Contenders for Best-Selling Game of The Year

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII follows Square Enix’s 2020 Final Fantasy VII: Remake. It follows the story of Cloud Strife and the Avalanche as they escape from the headquarters of Shinra Electric Power Company, an organization siphoning the planet’s life force.

The game features many cutscenes and intense dialogue between infamous characters that might confuse players new to the Final Fantasy franchise. But the electric combat is fast-paced and responsive, and the command inputs will captivate any combat lover.

Black Myth: Wukong

Game Science’s Black Myth is a big shout for a game of the year and for good reason. The game has gained recognition globally as having one of the best graphics and gameplay of any role-playing game from China. The in-game combat and movement are amazing, giving you fast-reaction gameplay that tests your skills. Whether you play the latest AAA title or play bingo, having fast reactions is key, and games that test reaction skills always do well.

Multiple boss battles and numerous enemies inhabit a beautifully designed world that all comes together through the unique event of the Journey to the West. This game has already generated around $900 million and has portrayed Chinese culture in a positive light to a global audience.

Helldivers 2

What do you get when you combine third-person pov with crazed shooting? Helldivers! The sequel, to be exact. This Arrowhead Studio title was certainly well received by the gaming community as the game broke records within 3 months of its launch to become PlayStation’s fastest-selling title of all time, with over 12 million copies sold.

The game is set in a sci-fi military warzone where shock troopers called Helldivers are sent on missions. In these missions, they’re tasked with acquiring better weapons, gear and currency, which they use to defeat the three enemy species of the game: the Terminids, the Automatons, and the Illuminate, in order to ensure the survival of Super Earth.

EA College Football 25

Electronic Arts is well known for its EAFC and Madden NFL titles, but College Football is taking the gaming scene by storm. Boasting superior technology, College Football 25 uses ultra-realistic movements and reactions analyzed by real football players that translate seamlessly into gameplay.

The characters are visually detailed to the point that you can see the sweat build up on players; there are also various unique actions, like celebrations from turnovers, crowd reaction cuts, and cheerleader performances, that can be enjoyed during certain aspects of play.

Data already shows that the game is on track to become one of the best-selling video games of all time, racking over $500 million in sales since its release in July, with around 1.5 million copies sold.

Top Game of 2024

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

While the actual figures haven’t been released yet, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is heavily regarded by many sources as the biggest game of 2024. This latest instalment in the Call of Duty franchise has already broken various records, one of which is having the biggest three-day opening sales in the franchise’s 20-year history.

The entire franchise has already sold over 400 million copies, and this latest title was important in pushing those numbers.

Black Ops 6 has pushed beyond the limit to enhance the multiplayer experience Call of Duty games are well known for. The in-game maps where you can battle in various game modes are well-detailed, and the weaponry catalogue is more diverse, with over 33 primary and secondary guns to choose from.

Rounding Off on Gaming

For decades, the Call of Duty franchise has topped the charts across various countries as the top gaming title. While exact numbers are yet to be announced, records from various game-consuming countries have put Black Ops 6 as the forerunner to claim the title of the best-selling game of 2024.