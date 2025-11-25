The Forum of State Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Alhaji Kabiru Turaki, SAN, on his election as the new National Chairman of the party, describing his emergence as a strong testament to his integrity, capacity, and longstanding service to the PDP and the nation.

Advertisement

In a congratulatory message dated November 23 and signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, who also chairs the Edo State chapter of the party alongside 25 other state chairmen, the Forum hailed Turaki’s emergence as leader of the 20-member National Working Committee (NWC), saying it reflected the collective confidence of members across the country.

“The emergence of Turaki as leader of the 20-man National Working Committee is a resounding affirmation of his long-standing integrity, capacity, and dedication to the service of party and country,” the statement read.

Advertisement

The Forum expressed optimism that under Turaki’s leadership, the PDP would “continue to advance its mission of rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria.”

It further acknowledged the role of PDP governors in ensuring the success of the party’s recent elective national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“We convey profound appreciation to His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, for the seamless, well-organised, and successful hosting of the elective National Convention,” the Forum said.

The statement also commended the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, as well as the chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) and governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri, and the governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, for their “sterling leadership qualities.”

In addition, the Forum praised the governors of Zamfara and Osun States, Dauda Lawal and Ademola Adeleke, respectively, and lauded the “unwavering commitment of other critical organs of the PDP.”

Reaffirming their resolve to uphold the party’s core values, the Forum declared, “In the face of calculated pressures, orchestrated hostilities, and callous institutional oppressions, we reaffirm our unshakeable resolve to soldier on in defence of the enduring ideals of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Meanwhile, a group of party members under the aegis of Concerned PDP Members of Imo State have also congratulated the newly elected Turaki-led NWC members.

In a separate message dated November 24 and endorsed by 60 party faithful from across all the local government areas of Imo State, the group expressed delight over the outcome of the convention.

“It is with great pleasure that we concerned members of our great Party in Imo State extend our warmest congratulations on your well-deserved election to the pinnacle of our Party as our National Chairman,” the statement read.

The group further commended the conduct of the convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, noting that its outcomes would “reinvigorate our Party, make it a strong and virile organization that will ensure it recover lost political ground as a result of inflicted indiscipline and inability to play by the rules.”

Recall that the new NWC of the PDP emerged from the party’s National Elective Convention held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, from Saturday, November 15 to Sunday, November 16, 2025.