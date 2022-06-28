The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has given former President Olusegun Obasanjo 48 hours to clarify the statements credited to him about its presidential candidate and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, or else it would be left with no option than to expose him.

Specifically, PDP threatened to tell Nigerians and the whole world who Obasanjo is in reality.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, noted that he and the PDP has high regards and respect for the former president, adding however that it would be very disappointing if the statement credited to him which was published in virtually all the national dailies is true.

He described Obasanjo’s statement that he made a mistake in appointing Atiku his running mate is very worrisome.

The elder statesman said, “In the present circumstance, I wish to appeal to former President Olusegun Obasanjo to come out openly to repeat what he has said, whether or not he was misquoted or meant what was credited to him.

“Although he has not debunked what was reported, one can assume that what was quoted to have been said by him is correct, but if he fails to openly come out and say which is correct in 48 hours, you will hear the bombardment and I will have no option but to break the egg and tell the whole world and Nigerians who is Obasanjo.

“There is no doubt Obasanjo may still be angry with Atiku even after helping him to succeed but perhaps because he truncated his third term agenda. In any case, Alhaji Abubakar Atuku is our presidential candidate and I can tell you for sure that he will be the President in 2023 insha Allah”.

On the outcome of the presidential primary and subsequent picking of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku’s running mate, a development suspected to have angered Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, the BoT chairman disclosed that a high powered reconciliatory committee will soon to be constituted to meet Wike and appeal to him.

Jibrin stated: ”Governor Wike is a great party man who fought for the party. When the committee is constituted, in which we will also bring other contestants together, we will go and meet with Governor Wike and appeal to him even if it means kneeling down to beg him.

“It is our believe that in any contest, there will always be a winner and a loser and we must take whatever comes our way as the will of God who gives power to whoever he wishes at the time he wishes.

“Atiku is a great man, a man of honour and integrity who will lead Nigeria to greatness. We will bring our heads down, in fact very low, and respect every Nigerian as a party and that is why we are calling on party members to be united to and ensure that we win the next election. We must unite among ourselves and avoid speaking against ourselves in a manner that portrays the party in bad light.

“We lost Ekiti election because there was no unity among party members but we have learnt our lessons. That is why prominent persons have been appointed to handle the Osun election and I can tell you that Senator Ademola Adeleke will be the next governor of Osun State.

“The PDP is kicking very well and we will rule Nigeria again and do better. We will do all within our powers to ensure victory for Atiku and Okowa come 2023 presidential election.”