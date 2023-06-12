PDP Ward Exco Clears Ex-commissioner, Suspends LG Chairman

The executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kassa ‘A’ Ward of Yorro local government area of Taraba State has affirmed the membership of the immediate past commissioner for agriculture, Dr. David Ishaya.

The ward executives however suspended the local government chairman of the party, Mr. Anthony David, who hails from the same ward and directed him to report to the disciplinary committee of the ward to answer questions on his actions that are detrimental to the PDP’s interest.

The development followed the purported suspension of Dr. Ishaya from the party by the Anthony David-led Executive Committee of the PDP in Yorro council ahead of the House of Representatives by-election for the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing federal constituency.

Arising from an emergency meeting of the ward executives on Saturday, the 12-member exco suspended Anthony David and directed him to immediately handover all properties of the party in his possession and desist from parading himself as a member of PDP until he cleared himself before the disciplinary committee.

The resolution of the emergency meeting read: “By clear provisions of Articles 8(3), (9), Article 57 (1)(2) (4) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended) only the ward executives have the power to register members at ward level, initiate any disciplinary proceedings and suspend or expel a member. The local government executives have no power to suspend a member of the party.

“We the Kassa ‘A’ Ward Executives of PDP, Yorro local government area led by the ward chairman Mr. Geoffrey Mading affirm the membership status of Dr. David Ishaya Kassa. Dr. Ishaya is a pride of PDP in Yorro local government area who has worked tirelessly for the party and contributed immensely to the growth and development of the party.