Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the current security crisis in the country, saying the persistent killings was a “shame for Nigeria.”

Obasanjo spoke Friday at the Plateau State Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival 2025 at the Ten Commandments Prayer Altar, Dwei-Du in Jos South LGA at the weekend.

According to him, Nigerians have the right to seek international help, adding that the lives of Nigerians do matter irrespective of tribe, region or religion that one belongs

The former president launched a direct attack on the federal government’s failure to protect the citizens and dismissed as “nonsensical” and “unacceptable”, excuses made by those he called “apologists” who justify the government’s inaction by stating that victims belong to different regions, religions or tribes.

“For anybody to say because those who are being killed belong to this region, belong to that religion, belong to this tribe and then others too are being killed, it cannot be an acceptable excuse.

“We are part of the world community. If our government cannot do it, we have the right to call on the international community to do for us what our government cannot do,” Obasanjo further stated, adding, “We will pray and continue to pray adding that prayer alone is insufficient. But when we pray, we should also work.” He urged all levels of government and leadership to act to preserve life.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang in his remarks said the festival rekindle their hope, strengthen unity and position the state as a premier Christmas destination not only in Nigeria but across the world.