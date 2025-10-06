Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have deactivated eight illegal artisanal refineries and confiscated over 18,000 litres of stolen crude in the Niger Delta region.

Advertisement

The troops, in operations carried in collaboration with other security agencies between between September 21, 2025 and October 5, 2025, also arrested several suspected oil thieves.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Danjuma stated that the operations, which involved both both kinetic and non-kinetic lines of operations, were conducted in communities in Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States.

“These efforts led to the successful deactivation of eight artisanal refineries, the arrest of several suspected oil thieves, and the confiscation of over 18,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

Danjuma said the operations have reinforced the Division’s quest to emplace a safer and more conducive atmosphere for legitimate socio-economic activities to thrive in the Niger Delta region.

“The operations conducted in Rivers State, around Joinkrama 4 in Ahoada West LGA, resulted in a newly constructed illegal refining site dismantled by the troops. Other items destroyed comprised receivers, ovens, drums, pipes, as well as over 3,500 litres of stolen crude recovered,” he said.

The Division’s spokesperson added that troops also intercepted a red Mercedes-Benz vacuum truck while acting on credible intelligence.

“The truck, with registration number AHD 925 XA, was loaded with over 3,200 litres of stolen crude and was intercepted along Aba Road in Oyigbo LGA. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on sighting troops,” he said.

Similarly, clearance operations conducted by troops along the fringes of Imo River resulted in the deactivation of an illegal refining site, with three drum pots, two drum receivers, and over 2,000 litres of stolen crude stockpiled in sacks recovered.

“Other seizures were made at Odogwa in Etche LGA, Obeama Uzomiri Waterside in Oyigbo LGA, and Obiafor Oil Field in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA.

“In Akwa Ibom State, troops intercepted two Toyota Camry vehicles with registration numbers ANA 495 CK and AKD 233 EQ conveying 120 nylon bags filled with over 3,600 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) along Ikot Okoro, Abak LGA. Two suspects were apprehended in connection with the seizures.

“While in Bayelsa State, around Biseni Community along Kemezia Road, at an abandoned House No 70 in Yenagoa LGA, troops uncovered over 950 litres of stolen petroleum products,” Danjuma said.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah has commended the troops for their resilience.

Emekah called on criminal elements in the Niger Delta region to turn a new leaf and engage in legitimate businesses, vowing that the Division under will “ensure that our forest remains green and waters blue, with zero tolerance for any form of economic sabotage in the region.”

More Photos Below: