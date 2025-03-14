The immediate-past Secretary to the Kano State Government, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and a former Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Muhammad Diggol, have met with the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, in Abuja.

Senator Barau, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), shared photos from the meeting on his official Facebook page on Friday, describing the engagement as “fruitful” and focused on the development of Kano State and Nigeria.

“We had fruitful discussions with them on the development of our dear state and the country. The development of our state and the country is always at the top of our agenda,” Barau wrote.

Although the details of their discussions remained undisclosed, the meeting has raised speculation about possible defection of Bichi and Diggol from the ruling NNPP in Kano State to APC.

LEADERSHIP reports that both Bichi and Diggol were key members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement of NNPP before their sudden removal from office by Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

