British professional boxer and former two-time unified heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, on Monday, visited Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, at the latter’s office in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Joshua was accompanied on the visit by some of his family members.

Taking to his Facebook page thereafter, Governor Abiodun said as a gesture of collective pride and recognition of the boxer’s contributions to sports, Joshua was presented with a letter of appointment as a Sports Ambassador for Ogun State.

He noted that the appointment underscored Ogun State’s commitment to celebrating excellence and supporting individuals who bring honour and pride to the State.

Governor Abiodun wrote: “Today, we had the privilege of welcoming Anthony Joshua, the world-renowned boxing champion and a proud son of Ogun State, to our office. He was accompanied by some of his family members during this special courtesy visit.

“Anthony Joshua’s remarkable achievements in the world of boxing continue to inspire millions, including the people of Ogun State. His dedication, discipline, and excellence embody the values we uphold as a state.

“As a gesture of our collective pride and recognition of his contributions to sports, we were delighted to present him with a letter appointing him as a Sports Ambassador for Ogun State. This appointment underscores our commitment to celebrating excellence and supporting individuals who bring honor and pride to our state.

“Together, we look forward to Anthony Joshua achieving even greater victories and continuing to be a beacon of inspiration for Ogun State and beyond.”

