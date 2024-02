President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The ongoing meeting is the first between both men since President Tinubu assumed office as President in May last year.

Although the reason for the meeting was yet to be confirmed, it is believed that the parley was connected to the state of the nation.

