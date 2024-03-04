Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa has been reinstated as the Commander of the Kano State Hisbah Board after a reconciliatory meeting with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Government House, Kano, on Monday night.

The reconciliation was spearheaded by a Coalition of Ulamas (Clerics) and Islamic organisations in Kano State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the popular Kano-based Islamic Cleric had on Friday morning via a video message on Facebook announced his resignation from office as the Head of the State’s Islamic Law Enforcement Corps, known as Hisbah Board, following an open criticism by the State governor against the Board’s modus operandi regarding the arrest and alleged manhandling of female suspects.

Dr. Sa’id Ahmad Dukawa, the secretary of the coalition, confirmed Daurawa’s reinstatement in a press release on Monday night, marking the end of a brief period of uncertainty surrounding the leadership of the Hisbah Board.

