Kano State governor, Engr Abba Yusuf has announced a new partnership with the World Bank and the Federal Government to tackle the severe gully erosion affecting the Bulbula-Gayawa community in Ungoggo, Nasarawa, and Fagge local government areas of the state.

A statement from the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, quoted Governor Yusuf saying that the urgent situation necessitated “immediate and decisive action” to protect lives, properties, and livelihoods in the area.

Governor Yusuf highlighted the devastating impacts of the erosion, which has led to the loss of farmlands, endangered children commuting to school, and fostered criminal activities in the affected areas.

The project will be carried out under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) programme, supervised by Kano’s Ministry of Environment.

The statement noted that groundwork has been completed on the project that is expected to gulp billions of naira.

During a visit to the site, Governor Yusuf noted that his administration’s broader environmental efforts has led to the restoration of over 21,261 hectares of land and establishment of a new woodlot plantation as well as curbing illegal sand mining, and rehabilitating shelterbelts in areas such as Yanbawa and Sabongarin Ginzo.

Beyond erosion control, the state government said it is providing community support programmes that aim to rebuild livelihoods.

He noted these initiatives to include agricultural input assistance and skill-building programmes to help families regain stability and productivity.

“The current administration is committed to ensuring that no community is left behind,” Governor Yusuf said while addressing community members, adding, “We will tirelessly work to restore safety, security, and prosperity to Bulbula-Gayawa and its surrounding areas.”

The Village Head of Zango, Malam Hamza Jibrin Nuhu, praised the governor’s commitment, saying he was the the first leader to personally visit the site and address the issue.

“We are hopeful for a positive change, and we pray for the governor’s success in these projects,” he said.

