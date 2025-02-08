Tears flowed freely on Saturday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, when the remains of late Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Tuykana) were committed to mother earth.

The late SSG was buried at a private cemetery along Akure/Ondo Road in the state capital.

Oluwatuyi passed away at an undisclosed hospital where he was receiving treatment after his involvement in a ghastly auto accident on Sunday, December 15, 2024, while travelling to Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Prior to his burial, a night of solemn reflections and tributes was held in his honour, where politicians, family members, and associates gathered to celebrate his legacy.

Family, friends and sympathisers betrayed emotions as the remains of the Akure-born grassroots politician were lowered into the grave.

Speaking during the outing and thanksgiving service held at the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, Akure, the state governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa described the late SSG as an exemplary public servant whose life was dedicated to service, leadership, and community development.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reflected on the inevitability of death, quoting Ecclesiastes 3:2 and Job 14:5 from the Holy Bible to emphasise that every life is predetermined by God.

The Governor acknowledged the painful reality of Oluwatuyi’s passing, but urged the congregation to take solace in the impactful life he lived.

“Hon. Oluwatuyi, fondly called Tuykana, has paid his own debt. His contributions to the development of Ondo State and grassroots politics were remarkable. He was a compassionate leader who worked tirelessly to uplift those around him. His unwavering commitment to public service earned him the love and respect of his people,” the governor said.

He described the late Oluwatuyi as a political giant and a unifying figure who was deeply involved in the affairs of the state, having served as a local government chairman, Commissioner for Natural Resources, and twice as Secretary to the State Government.

He added that the late SSG’s passing leaves a huge void, “but as we celebrate his legacy, we must remember his dedication to the growth and progress of Ondo State. His legacy should inspire us all to serve with integrity, compassion, and excellence.”

In his sermon titled: “Prepare to Meet Your Appointment with Your Maker,” President of the Christ Apostolic Church, Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Henry Ojo emphasised on the certainty of death and the need for spiritual preparedness.

He stressed that death is the inevitable vehicle that transports every human regardless of status to their final appointment with God.

The deceased’s daughter, Mrs Jumoke Adeola expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by the family during their time of grief.

She thanked Governor Aiyedatiwa, the Ondo State Government, political and religious leaders, friends, and well-wishers for their support, prayers, and presence.

More Photos Below: