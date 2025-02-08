The Edo State Police Command, on Saturday, said its operatives have rescued the Onogie of Udo-Eguare community, His Royal Highness Friday Ehizojie.

Recall that the Command’s spokesman, Moses Yamu, had in a statement on February 3, said that traditional ruler was ambushed while commuting with a motorcycle and the motorcyclist known as Okada rider was killed in the process.

Other unknown number of victims were also abducted on the same day.

Announcing the rescue of the traditional ruler through a statement dated 7/2/2025, the PPRO said the rescue was possible due to sustained search and the logistic support provided by the Edo State government and other stakeholders.

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command is pleased to inform the general public that the sustained search and rescue operations has yielded positive result.

“The Commissioner of Police of the Edo State Command, Betty Otimenyin, has today 07/02/2024 at about 18:00hrs kept her vow with the rescue of the Onogie of Udo-Eguare community, His Royal Highness, Friday Ehizojie. who was earlier kidnapped on the 03/02/2025.

“The Command appreciates the Government of Edo State and attributed this success to the logistic support rendered by the Governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo towards this operations.

“The Command equally appreciates the vigilantes, hunters and other well-meaning residents of the state for their support so far.

“The general public is assured of the Command’s commitment to the fight against crime remains unshaken.”