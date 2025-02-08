The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has sacked three officers serving in Abia State Command over alleged conspiracy, abduction, and extortion, with effect from February 7.

The officers are Sergeant Jonas Nnamdi, No 501356, of Area Command, Aba; Corporal James Daniel, No 511844, Department of Operations, Umuahia, and Corporal Ifeanyi Emeka, No 511853, Eziama Division.

The Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this on Saturday in Umuahia, adding that the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa, has approved the sack.

She asserted: “Their official accoutrements have been retrieved by the Command’s Provost and they cease to be members of the Force.

“This action followed administrative disciplinary measures taken by the command against the officers who were arrested with two civilians by the Divisional Police Officer of Abayi on January 29.”

The PPRO noted that the CP reaffirmed the command’s zero tolerance for corruption and other unprofessional conduct, emphasising that discipline and professionalism are the bedrock of the Police.

“He assured that the command will not condone bad eggs and remain committed to the vision of the inspector general of police to ensure competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant, and people-friendly Police,” she added.