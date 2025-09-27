The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Saturday, mounted a Guard of Honour for late former Inspector-General of Police, Dr Solomon Ehigiator Arase, ahead of his final burial in his native Edo State.

At the colourful occasion, which took place at the Police Wing of Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, IGP Kayode Egbetokun described the late IGP as an officer with enviable strength of character.

The occasion was attended by members of the Arase family, senior police officers, and other guests.

After bidding a poignant farewell to a distinguished national figure by the Nigeria Police Force, the remains of the former IGP departed the airport for Benin City, Edo State, aboard a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) plane.

More Photos Below: