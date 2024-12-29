Troops of 1 Brigade, Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma, have apprehended a 25-year-old female ammunition courier, Shamsiyya Ahadu, with 764 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and six magazines meant to be delivered to terrorist kingpin Bello Turji’s camp.

The Coordinator, Joint Media Coordinating Centre, Lt-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, said Shamsiyya was arrested on Saturday, December 28, 2024, alongside her accomplice, a motorcycle rider named Ahmed Husaini, in Badarawa area of Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State.

According to the statement, her arrest followed an intelligence report regarding the movement of the terrorists’ logistics along the road from Kware to Badarawa in the Shinkafi local government area of the State.

He said troops, in response to the intelligence, promptly established a roadblock leading to the apprehension of the suspects.

The statement said both suspects are currently undergoing investigation by appropriate authorities.

He reiterated the commitment of Operation Fansan Yamma to dismantling all terrorist networks as well as prevent illegal movement of arms and ammunition within its Theatre of Operation.

He, therefore, urged members of the public not to relent in their efforts at providing credible information that would lead to the arrest of wanted terrorists and their collaborators.

“The Theatre wishes to appreciate the sustained local support it is enjoying from the people of the Zone towards the fulfilment of Operation Fansan Yamma mandate,” he stated.

More Photos Below: