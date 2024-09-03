The funeral prayer for the remains of Hajia Binta (Dada) Yar’Adua, mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, was on Tuesday afternoon held in Katsina.

The funeral prayer was held within Katsina township stadium located in Yar’Adua Quarters and was led by Sheikh Aminu Yammawa.

It was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who led a Federal Government’s delegation to Katsina State for the funeral.

The Vice President was accompanied to the burial by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa; Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, and Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Aliyu Modibo.

Other dignitaries at the event included former Senate President Ahmed Lawan; governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, among others.

