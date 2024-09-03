It was a sad day for the people of Mafa Village in Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe State as residents gathered to bury the 77 victims that were killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Sunday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bodies were found scattered around the town following the September 1, 2024 devastating Boko Haram invasion of the community.

Speaking to one of the District heads, Alhaji Alimi Kupti, he said, “We have now confirmed that this week’s attack on Mafa was the deadliest yet by Boko Haram, killing at least 125 people, including the underage and elderly people.”

He added that, “We have also been able to confirm the mass burning of structures as Boko Haram unleashed massive assault on Mafa, most of which is now destroyed.”

The bodies were conveyed from the community to Babbangida, the local government’s headquarters, located about 50 kilometers from Damaturu, the state capital, by Joint team of militart, vigilante and community leaders.

Another village head, Mai Bano Lawan Kanumbu, said the attack was widely condemned from within and outside the state.

He disclosed that 47 bodies that were burnt beyond recognition were among those buried at Mafa village, with 34 others buried in Babbangida of Tarmuwa.

He added that the people are still searching for more bodies.

Kanumbu said information reaching the community indicates that over 100 person were killed by the assailants and their remains buried while the search for more bodies progressed.

He stressed that security personnel and hunters are still searching for more bodies and on rescue mission for people that are still missing who may still be alive.

The source from the both security agencies and government officials confirmed that the number of bodies recovery after the attack is about 87.

A credible source told LEADERSHIP that the latest attack was carried out in retaliation for the villagers’ alleged provision of intelligence to the military, which led to the killing of several insurgents last month.

The Chief Imam of Yobe Mosque and Islamic Centre, Ustaz Hudu Mohammed Yusuf, led the funeral prayer on the deceased persons.

The state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, who was attending security meeting in Abuja, was represented by his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana at the funeral prayer which took place at the Palace of Mai Jajere in Babbangida.

Governor Buni condoled with the families of the victims, the people of Mafa, Tarmuwa local government area and Yobe State in general.

Buni also donated the sun of N30 million to the families of the deceased and injured persons.

He directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide food items and other relief materials to families of the victims.

He assured that government would continue to liaise with security agencies to check the incursion of the terrorists and criminals into the state.

Governor Buni called on the people to continue to pray for peace in the area and the entire state.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP after the burial in his palace, the Emir of Jajere, Alhaji Mai Hamza Buba Ibn Isah Mashio, called on the state and federal government to deploy more security personnel to the area.

He expressed gratitude to the state government for its concern and immediate response.

The Emir further appealed to the state government and well to do members of the society to come to the aid of the displaced people of Mafa who have now relocated to Babbangida to provide them with shelter and other basic necessities of life.

