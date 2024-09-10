Vice President Kashim Shettima stormed Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Tuesday, following a raging flood that ravaged the city since the wee hours of the day.

Maiduguri was suddenly submerged following the collapse of Alau Dam in Konduga local government area of the State.

Vice President Shettima stormed the capital city of the defunct North-Eastern State to conduct an on-the-ground assessment of the devastating floods that have swept through the Borno State capital city, posing a serious humanitarian crisis for both the State and Federal Governments.

Shettima visited different parts of the city ravaged by the flood, including addressing residents on the disaster.

More Photos Below: