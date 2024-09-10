A self-acclaimed forensic expert, Dr. Paul Ejike, has accused social media influencer, Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), of forgery in the ongoing legal battle between the latter and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, based in Warri, Delta State.

In a viral video on social media, Dr. Ejike compared an original payment receipt from the religious organisation to an alleged fake version of it reportedly presented by VDM in an Abuja court as a proof of procuring ineffective ‘spiritual items’ from the Ministry led by Prophet Fufeyin.

He pointed out what he called clear differences between the two versions of the payment receipts, accusing VDM of attempting to mislead the court.

“If I lied, I challenge him to deny or dispute this video,” Dr. Ejike said confidently.

The use of forged documents in court is a serious offence, and the situation could lead to legal consequences for the accused.

As the case unfolds, the revelations have sparked further public interest and debate, with many awaiting the court’s next move on the matter.