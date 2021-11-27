As the Civil Society- Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) kicked off the Partnership for Improving Nigeria Nutrition Systems (PINNS) 2.0 project, the organisation said it is targeting an increase in exclusive breastfeeding in the country from the present 27 per cent to 50 per cent.

CS-SUNN acting executive secretary, Mr. Sunday Okoronkwo, who stated this in Abuja during the launch of PINNS 2.0 project, also said that the targets, if well implemented, will reduce stunting by 20 per cent in the country.

The PINNS 2.0 is a three-year project designed to strengthen the Nigeria nutrition systems to be more Result-driven, Effective, Serviceable, Efficient and Transparent for Human Capital Development (RESET4HCD).

Okoronkwo said “For us, it’s not just about developing these targets, it is about full implementation of these targets because if it happens, it means it will increase exclusive breastfeeding rate from the current 27 per cent rate that will have now to 50 per cent and reduce stunting by 20 per cent.

“We are trusting that there will be full implementation of these targets.”

CS-SUNN Board of Trustees Chairman, Dr. Bamidele Omotola, said the PINNS 2.0 project will build on the gains of the just concluded PINNS 1.0.

He said there are more government’s responses, noting that government is responsible by putting more funds.

“We have had some states that have been able to develop their policies and strategic documents. So this will form the basis we have also had some states that have been able to put in place structures to fund nutrition activities in their relevant MDAs,” he said.

He called on stakeholders to work closely with CS-SUNN to achieve the project outcomes, saying this will contribute significantly to improving nutritional outcomes for Nigeria.

In a goodwill message, the permanent secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs. Abiola Adetutu Liadi, stated that with the support of CS-SUNN, the state government has made significant progress in the area of improved budget lines for nutrition.

She urged all stakeholders to continue to partner with CS-SUNN and pledged the ministry’s support to the implementation of the PINNS 2.0 project.

Also, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Planning and Budget, Kano state, Mr. Auwalu Sanda, congratulated CS-SUNN saying “nutrition has been given priority attention by the state government since the coming of CS-SUNN”.

He expressed optimism that more progress in that regard will be made with the PINNS 2.0 project

.